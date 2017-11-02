× Police: Stolen dog named “Fluffy” dropped off at MPD station by anonymous individual

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Thursday, November 2nd a stolen dog named Fluffy was dropped off at MPD’s District 2 station by an anonymous individual on November 1st.

Police were looking to reunite Fluffy with her owner.

The dog, a one-and-a-half-year-old female, was stolen from the area near 23rd and Burnham on October 14th around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of a domestic animal, but he was not being forthcoming about the dog’s whereabouts.

Police wanted to thank the public for helping to spread the word in this case.