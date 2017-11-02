Recognize this person? West Allis police seek suspect involved in theft near 108th and Oklahoma

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in regard to a theft that occurred near 108th and Oklahoma.

Police released photos of what appears to be a woman with long brown hair. The suspect is seen wearing a camouflage, hooded sweatshirt with pink writing on the front, dark blue jeans and pink and white tennis shoes. They were also carrying what appears to be a large dark bag.

If you know this person, or anything related to the investigation, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.