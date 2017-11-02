× Sheboygan police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy. Police say ten-year-old Anthony Mullenberg left his home near 17th Street and Superior Avenue in Sheboygan, and has not been seen since.

According to police, Mullenberg left his residence on foot around 7:30 p.m.

Police describe Mullenberg as a black male, 5’00”, 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage T-shirt, dark jeans and no shoes.

If you have seen Anthony or have any information please call the Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3334.