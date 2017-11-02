Sheriff’s Office: 370 confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in Milwaukee County since 2012

Posted 2:26 pm, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:30PM, November 2, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released statistics on Thursday, November 2nd that detail the number of confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in the county since 2012. There have been 370 cases in which a wrong-way driver incident has been confirmed. Almost 22 percent of those cases (81) have happened in the first ten months of 2017.

View the wrong-way statistics below:

2012

  • Confirmed – 34
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 30
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 12
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers – 18

2013

  • Confirmed – 43
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 16
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2

2014

  • Confirmed – 104
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 24
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 21
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2

2015

  • Confirmed – 61
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 11
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 10
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers – 1

2016

  • Confirmed – 47
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 13
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 13
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers – 0

2017 (as of Nov. 1)

  • Confirmed – 81
  • Cited / Taken Into Custody – 15
  • OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14
  • Elderly / Confused Drivers –  0
  • Unknown Factor (Fatal) – 1

The sheriff’s office says it does not include “reported” numbers as these can represent multiple calls on one incident or in some cases fake reports.

