Sheriff’s Office: 370 confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in Milwaukee County since 2012
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released statistics on Thursday, November 2nd that detail the number of confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in the county since 2012. There have been 370 cases in which a wrong-way driver incident has been confirmed. Almost 22 percent of those cases (81) have happened in the first ten months of 2017.
View the wrong-way statistics below:
2012
- Confirmed – 34
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 30
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 12
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 18
2013
- Confirmed – 43
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 16
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2
2014
- Confirmed – 104
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 24
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 21
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2
2015
- Confirmed – 61
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 11
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 10
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 1
2016
- Confirmed – 47
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 13
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 13
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 0
2017 (as of Nov. 1)
- Confirmed – 81
- Cited / Taken Into Custody – 15
- OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14
- Elderly / Confused Drivers – 0
- Unknown Factor (Fatal) – 1
The sheriff’s office says it does not include “reported” numbers as these can represent multiple calls on one incident or in some cases fake reports.