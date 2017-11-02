× Sheriff’s Office: 370 confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in Milwaukee County since 2012

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released statistics on Thursday, November 2nd that detail the number of confirmed wrong-way driver incidents in the county since 2012. There have been 370 cases in which a wrong-way driver incident has been confirmed. Almost 22 percent of those cases (81) have happened in the first ten months of 2017.

View the wrong-way statistics below:

2012

Confirmed – 34

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 30

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 12

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 18

2013

Confirmed – 43

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 16

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2

2014

Confirmed – 104

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 24

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 21

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 2

2015

Confirmed – 61

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 11

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 10

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 1

2016

Confirmed – 47

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 13

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 13

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 0

2017 (as of Nov. 1)

Confirmed – 81

Cited / Taken Into Custody – 15

OWI / OWI Drugs Related – 14

Elderly / Confused Drivers – 0

Unknown Factor (Fatal) – 1

The sheriff’s office says it does not include “reported” numbers as these can represent multiple calls on one incident or in some cases fake reports.