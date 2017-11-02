South Korea: Pyongyang is readying for another nuclear test

Photo Shot Date: Unknown
Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, together with Ri Sol Ju, gave field guidance to the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory which has turned into a model and standard for the nation's cosmetics factories.
After seeing the mosaic of leader Kim Jong Il titled "To Provide Our People with Better Cosmetics," respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un went round the newly arranged room for the education in the revolutionary history and room dedicated to the history of the factory.
Looking carefully at each picture of Kim Jong Il giving field guidance to the factory in August 2003, he said that Kim Jong Il would be very glad to see the factory renovated finely.
All the places of the factory are associated with the love for the people by Kim Jong Il who made efforts to provide them with more highly civilized living conditions, Kim Jong Un said, calling upon the officials and employees of the factory to produce more cosmetics of good quality with world competitive power and provide the people with them, always remembering on-the-spot instructions given by Kim Jong Il on the day.
He went round the integrated production control room, cosmetics, soap and cosmetics vessel shops, design room, cosmetics institute, cosmetics analytical laboratory, sci-tech learning space, sample room and other places of the factory to learn in detail about the renovation, production, research and quality of goods.
He was very pleased, saying the variety of cosmetics produced by the factory are numerous and qualitative, and that not only pattern of their vessels but packing boxes are very nice. He said with pride that he was very pleasant to think about our women and people who would like after receiving world-level cosmetics produced at the factory which has been put on a modern, scientific and industrial basis, pointing out that it has come to have the dream of the women who want to be more beautiful be realized.
Photo Shot Date: Unknown
Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, together with Ri Sol Ju, gave field guidance to the Pyongyang Cosmetics Factory which has turned into a model and standard for the nation's cosmetics factories.
After seeing the mosaic of leader Kim Jong Il titled "To Provide Our People with Better Cosmetics," respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un went round the newly arranged room for the education in the revolutionary history and room dedicated to the history of the factory.
Looking carefully at each picture of Kim Jong Il giving field guidance to the factory in August 2003, he said that Kim Jong Il would be very glad to see the factory renovated finely.
All the places of the factory are associated with the love for the people by Kim Jong Il who made efforts to provide them with more highly civilized living conditions, Kim Jong Un said, calling upon the officials and employees of the factory to produce more cosmetics of good quality with world competitive power and provide the people with them, always remembering on-the-spot instructions given by Kim Jong Il on the day.
He went round the integrated production control room, cosmetics, soap and cosmetics vessel shops, design room, cosmetics institute, cosmetics analytical laboratory, sci-tech learning space, sample room and other places of the factory to learn in detail about the renovation, production, research and quality of goods.
He was very pleased, saying the variety of cosmetics produced by the factory are numerous and qualitative, and that not only pattern of their vessels but packing boxes are very nice. He said with pride that he was very pleasant to think about our women and people who would like after receiving world-level cosmetics produced at the factory which has been put on a modern, scientific and industrial basis, pointing out that it has come to have the dream of the women who want to be more beautiful be realized.
South Korea’s spy agency predicts Pyongyang is preparing to carry out additional nuclear and missile tests, after noting “active movement” of vehicles around a missile research institute in Pyongyang.
A report based on South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) information which has been seen by CNN also said Pyongyang will continue to “push for the development of miniaturized, diversified nuclear warheads.”
The report was co-written by Rep. Kim Byung-kee and other members of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee after a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Thursday.
“Tunnel 3 (at the Punggye-ri test site) is ready to carry out a nuclear test at any time,” the report notes.
North Korea last claimed to have successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb in early September — the country’s sixth nuclear test. That explosion created a magnitude-6.3 tremor, making it the most powerful weapon Pyongyang has ever tested.
North Korea working on advanced version of missile that could reach US, source says
On Thursday, the regime dismissed regional press reports that one tunnel at the underground nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang’s sixth missile test in September, killing hundreds of North Korean workers.
A report from state news agency KCNA accused Japan of circulating “fake news” after its TV Asahi carried a report, citing an unnamed North Korean official claiming up to 200 people were killed in a tunnel collapse.
In addition to a potential future nuclear test, North Korea is working on an advanced version of its existing KN-20 intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the United States, less than six months after it launched its first ICBM, a US official told CNN.
Additional improvements are underway to North Korea’s nuclear fuel, missile launchers, guidance and targeting systems as well, officials say. All of this comes as President Donald Trump is about to travel to Asia, where North Korea’s weapons will be a major topic of discussion.
In the first 10 months of this year, North Korea launched 22 missiles and tested a hydrogen bomb, while threatening to fire missiles over the US territory of Guam and conduct an atmospheric nuclear test.
Last month, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Washington “does not accept a nuclear North Korea” and said “any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response, effective and overwhelming.”