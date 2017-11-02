× We Energies: Heating cost forecast under $500 for third year in a row

MILWAUKEE — We Energies reports on Thursday, November 2nd that the winter heating forecast shows an average customer could see overall costs under $500 for a third year in a row.

A news release says the We Energies winter heating forecast is based on “normal” winter weather, an average of the past 20 years, and the price of natural gas remaining where it is today on the spot market. If both of those factors hold true, We Energies officials say they expect the average customer to pay $496 in winter heating costs. They say that is less than the cost has been in eight of the past 10 winters.

Looking for ways to save money on your energy bill? We Energies suggests doing the following:

Turn your thermostat back 7-10 degrees when you’re asleep or away

Seal gaps around windows, doors and siding to keep warm air in

Schedule a regular tune-up for your furnace to keep equipment running safely and efficiently

You may also qualify for assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). Visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov or call 866-432-8947 to learn more.