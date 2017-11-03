× 25-year-old man killed in industrial accident at Affiliated Foods in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A 25-year-old man died in an industrial accident Thursday, November 2nd at Affiliated Foods — located on 88th Avenue near 52nd Street in Kenosha.

Kenosha police and fire responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a workplace injury.

A 25-year-old male worker was found dead at the scene from blunt trauma.

Witnesses reported the man was operating a piece of machinery when he may have become unconscious and fell from the machine, leading to the trauma and death.

Officers and detectives collected statements and evidence and continue to investigate. No identification of the male victim will be made at this time.