“87 Chevre:” Green Bay Packers’ Jordy Nelson unveils his own goat cheese line

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has come out with his own line of cheese, more specifically, goat cheese! Nelson took to Facebook to announce his new “87 Chevre” or “87 Cheese” on Friday, November 3rd.

Nelson grew up in Riley, Kansas and later went on to play football for Kansas State University, and then the Green Bay Packers. His newest venture is creating a “one-of-a-kind and authentic” goat cheese.

According to 87cheese.com, Nelson teamed up with Stickney Hill Dairy, located in Cold Spring, Minnesota, to create the new line of cheese. Don’t squirm just yet Packers’ fans, 87cheese.com says half of the ownership of the company comes from Wisconsin — so cheering for the green and gold is easy.

“Goat cheese is on the up and up. A lot of people are getting introduced to it and enjoying it,” said Nelson in a video posted to the website.

You can get your hands on 87 Chevre cheese at 87cheese.com. Flavors include: Pumpkin Spice, Plain, Peppercorn, Tomato Basil, Honey, Cranberry Cinnamon, Fiesta, and Garlic Herb.

You can get the “87 Blitz Package,” that includes four flavors of cheese — or you can get the “87 Hail Mary Package,” that includes all eight flavors.

According to the video on the website, 87 Chevre cheeses will be “coming soon” to Wisconsin, Kansas and Idaho.

Yum! We can’t wait to try!