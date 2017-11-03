Bobbles for Bucks fans! Team launches “Legends of the Rafters” series

MILWAUKEE — In conjunction with the team’s 50th Anniversary season, the Milwaukee Bucks introduced on Friday, November 3rd a new way for fans to celebrate. The team launched the Legends of the Rafters Bobblehead Series.

On select Bucks home games throughout the remaining 2017-18 season, fans can purchase a ticket and receive a Bucks legend bobblehead starting at just $29.

The bobbleheads feature some of the Bucks legends who have their respective numbers retired and hung in the rafters of the BMO Harris Bradley Center. A full list of Bucks home games and bobbleheads for the Legends of the Rafters Bobblehead Series, is in the gallery below:

Nov. 15 vs. Detroit Pistons – Bob Dandridge

Dec. 6 vs. Detroit Pistons – Sidney Moncrief

Jan. 3 vs. Indiana Pacers – Bob Lanier

Jan. 10 vs. Orlando Magic – Brian Winters

Jan. 17 vs. Miami Heat – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Feb. 15 vs. Denver Nuggets – Jon McGlocklin

March 7 vs. Houston Rockets – Junior Bridgeman

PHOTO GALLERY

Fans can purchase all seven games in the series, and receive a bonus eighth game on March 21 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, for just $192. Single game tickets for each of the seven games are available now. For more information on the Legends of the Rafters Bobblehead Series, or to purchase tickets, visit bucks.com/bobbles.