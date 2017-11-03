Check out the wide variety of bakery and specialty items at Nino’s Italian Bakery & Deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Nino's Bakery in Menomonee Falls. It all started when Mr. Nino and his family settled here from Sicily when he was only 12 years old.

About Nino’s Italian Bakery & Deli (website)

Come visit us for Breakfast and Lunch!

We are NOT just a bakery, we have a great selection of traditional Italian Bakery, Coffee and other Specialty Products.

We offer daily our FRESH Italian Bread, French Bread, Sicilian Bread, Baguette, Hard Rolls and a Featured Bread of the day. (see our Daily Specials)

We have a wide variety of Bakery and Specialty items such as...Italian Cookies, Biscotti, Cannoli, Eclairs, Fruit Squares, Turtle & Berry Cheesecake, Turnovers, Butter horns (Seasonal), Muffins, Cookies and of course Donuts.

We also have a delicious deli - Hard Salami, Ham, Mortadella, Prosciutto, Volpi, "Vinny's" Italian Sausage - Hot & Mild, Octopus Salad, Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Calamatta Greek & Green Olives, Pasta Salads.