Dairy group opposes move away from license plate slogan

MADISON, WI - MARCH 04: A vanity license plate is seen on a car beonging to republican Wisconsin State Senator Glenn Grothman outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol on March 4, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Some demonstrators have returned to the capitol building hours after they were forced to vacate the building after occupying it for more than two weeks in protest to Governor Scott Walker's attempt to push through a bill that would restrict collective bargaining for most government workers in the state. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MADISON — A nonprofit group supporting Wisconsin’s dairy industry objects to a move to replace the slogan on state license plates.
The Dairy Business Association has sent a letter to all members of the state Legislature in response to a bill proposed by Rep. Scott Allen that would do away with the “America’s Dairyland” slogan. Allen says Wisconsin’s economy has changed from agriculture to bioengineering and high-tech manufacturing and its license plate should reflect who we are, not who we were.
Association president Mike North argues that it doesn’t make sense to back away from the brand the state has established. He says more than a century has been spent, along with a lot of money and effort, to establish that brand.
Allen is seeking sponsors for his bill.