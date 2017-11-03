Developing: Fire damages building on Milwaukee’s south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Friday morning, November 3rd were called out to the scene of a fire on Milwaukee's south side.

Crews responded to the area near 27th and Euclid around 1:30 a.m. The appears to have spread between two businesses.

At this time, firefighters are surveying the damage at Nabil's Furniture store and at the former Home Town Market next door.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

