Floragenia Chaney bound over for trial, accused of helping son escape before his trial

MILWAUKEE — The mother of murder convict Dwayne Chaney appeared in court on Friday, November 3rd for a preliminary hearing. Floragenia Chaney is charged with a single count of felony bail jumping.

On Friday, a detective for the Milwaukee Police Department testified during that preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause to bind over Floragenia Chaney for trial — and then set a date for her to enter a plea to the charge. Chaney will be back for that on Monday, November 20th.

Floragenia Chaney and Dwayne Chaney’s girlfriend, Zuri London, are accused of helping Dwayne Chaney escape before his trial last month.

Dwayne Chaney was convicted in the shooting death of Michael Prescott near 12th and Vine in Milwaukee in November 2015.