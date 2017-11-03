× Fond du Lac police: Pill-like substance found inside Mike and Ike’s Halloween candy

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating after a suspicious substance was located inside of package of Halloween candy. Officials were alerted of the tainted candy on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was going through some of her children’s Halloween candy when she found the substance inside of a Mike and Ike’s candy box. Police say the substance was in two pieces and looked like pieces of a pill having a hard, orange coating and inside being white in color. The packaging had a hole in it, police say.

At this time, officials have not determined what the substance is or if it is harmful.

No one was harmed during this incident.

Police say the candy was received during the regular trick-or-treat hours in Fond du Lac on Sunday, October 29th.

Authorities are reminding parents to go through their children’s candy before consuming and report anything suspicious.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.