Hit-and-run crash victim remembered, relatives say “He’s always been a family man”

MILWAUKEE — Family members remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash as a hard-working, dedicated man. 36-year-old Hector Hernandez was killed after a suspect hit his car at the intersection of Becher and Muskego on Milwaukee’s south side on Wednesday evening, November 1st.

“Anyone who knew Hector knew how great of a person he was. It’s just, it’s going to be a while. It really is,” said Julian Maldonado, nephew of Hernandez.

Family members like Maldonado hug as their memory of Hernandez comes alive.

“He’s always been a family man, you needed him and he was there. No matter what, he would be there for you,” Maldonado said.

Surveillance video show the suspect vehicle striking Hernandez’s vehicle. Hernandez’s vehicle then struck a pole and burst into flames. Neighbors ran — and pulled him from the burning car.

"I wouldn't want to wish this on anyone. It's terrible. Obviously our family is dealing with it, but it's one of those things," Maldonado said.

Crews already replaced the pole at the site of the fatal crash. It comes at the same time family friend Juan Rivera sees the memorial for the first time.

"I can't believe when I see the news, I said, 'Oh wow.' I don't know what's going on, whose the guy," Rivera said.

Neighbors helped create a memorial which has grown.

"Seeing something like this, where the community can come together and help out, it really does mean a lot. It does," Maldonado said.

Hernandez's memory is in his family's hearts -- as the mangled fire hydrant hides behind the memorial's beauty.

Hernandez's family told FOX6 News Hernandez leaves behind a live-in girlfriend, a step-daughter and several family members.

Police are search for two suspects in this case.