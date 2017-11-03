“I hope it’s worth it:” iPhone X goes on sale around the world

MILWAUKEE — Call them crazy or just committed. People across the U.S. lined up for hours Friday morning, November 3rd to get the new iPhone X. The first person in line outside the Bayshore Apple store showed up Thursday night, November 2nd.

“I hope it’s worth it,” said customer waiting in line.

It’s become a tradition for hundreds of dedicated customers to line-up outside stores around the world to be among the first to own the new iPhones.

The line outside the Bayshore Apple store formed just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday — more than 12 hours before the store opened.

Patricia Herog-Mesrobian joined the group an hour later — offering a seat in her warm car to her new friends already in line.

“I’m the mother, I’m taking care of the group,” said Patricia Herog-Mesrobian. “I think the whole experience is being here and meeting all sorts of great people and in the cold is a new experience, but it was fun.”

Fun for some. A business investment for others.

“I actually want to take the phone apart because I repair phones. I want to be the first person to take it apart and put it back together,” said Keith Herd.

One guy was willing to stand in line and pay the phone’s $1,000 price tag for love.

“I have my iPhone arriving in the mail today. This is for my girlfriend. I knew if I had one and she didn’t, it would become her iPhone, so I’m here trying to get her one,” said Richard Camara.

To celebrate the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, Apple included a number of major changes to the iPhone X. The screen takes up more space on the device, and replaces the Home button with face-detection technology.

But those features don’t come cheap. The iPhone X starts at $999 in the U.S. and significantly more in many other countries.

The iPhone 8 devices are more traditional than the X. They added wireless charging, better cameras, and faster processors, but nothing as thrilling and futuristic as an animated poop emoji.