Lindback backstops Ads to win against IceHogs,

MILWAUKEE — Anders Lindback stopped 32 of 33 shots, while Vladislav Kamenev tallied a goal and added an assist as the Admirals got back on the winning track with a 3-1 win over Rockford on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win snapped the team’s first two-game losing streak of the season.

The Admirals got on the board first courtesy of Harry Zolnierczyk’s power-play tally with only 2:01 to play in the first period. Kamenev and PC Labrie picked up the assists for on Zolnierczyk’s fifth of the season.

Rockford’s Tyler Sikura leveled the score early in the second, but Kamenev put the Admirals back up when he scored on a breakaway with 3:16 left in the middle frame. Cody Bass found Kamenev behind the Rockford defense and he went in uncontested on JF Berube before going top-shelf with a backhand for a 2-1 Milwaukee advantage.

Trevor Murphy’s first goal of the season gave the Admirals some insurance with just 2:34 to play in the game. Murphy took a feed from Bobby Butler and ripped a slapper from just inside the blueline.

Lindback shows 69 saves in his past two starts and upped his record to 6-2 on the season.

The Admirals are off on Saturday before heading to Grand Rapids to visit the Griffins on Sunday afternoon at Van Andel Arena at 3 pm.

