TWO RIVERS-- Martin Luther moves on in Division 4 of the football playoffs with a road win at Two Rivers. In the 1st quarter, Spartans on the run, Darious Crawley Reid takes it 31 yards to the house. Two Rivers hanging around with their Defense. Kelvin Veldre with the fumble recovery. But too much Martin Luther, Nik Mueller with the 16 yard TD pass to Luke Howard.

MARTIN LUTHER 31

TWO RIVERS 23

FINAL