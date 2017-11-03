× Michigan receives hundreds of proposals for stopping carp

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials say they’ve received hundreds of entries in a contest seeking new ideas for keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge in January, soliciting proposals to prevent silver and bighead carp from reaching Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways. Scientists say the huge carp could endanger the lakes’ native fish.

The contest has drawn 353 entries from 27 countries. It’s hosted by InnoCentive, a global crowd-sourcing company.

A panel of experts will review the proposals and select up to eight for $25,000 awards, which will be announced in February.

Some of them will be chosen to compete before a live audience in March for additional awards totaling up to $500,000.