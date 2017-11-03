Michigan receives hundreds of proposals for stopping carp

CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO - MAY 20: Fish in the Little Calumet River struggle to survive after being poisoned by the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which is made up of the Illinois department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several other organizations May 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Rotenone, a fish toxicant, was used to kill all of the fish in an approximately two-mile stretch of the river. The Committee was killing the fish to search for evidence of Asian Carp in the waterway. Efforts are being made to keep the invasive fish from entering the Great Lakes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials say they’ve received hundreds of entries in a contest seeking new ideas for keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.
Gov. Rick Snyder announced the Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge in January, soliciting proposals to prevent silver and bighead carp from reaching Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways. Scientists say the huge carp could endanger the lakes’ native fish.
The contest has drawn 353 entries from 27 countries. It’s hosted by InnoCentive, a global crowd-sourcing company.
A panel of experts will review the proposals and select up to eight for $25,000 awards, which will be announced in February.
Some of them will be chosen to compete before a live audience in March for additional awards totaling up to $500,000.