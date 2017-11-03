× Milwaukee woman’s body found near truck stop along Illinois border

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL — The South Beloit Police Department is investigating after the body of a Milwaukee woman was found near a truck stop in South Beloit — near the Wisconsin, Illinois border — on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to police, the body of 27-year-old Nakiela Thompson body was located near Gardner and 2nd Streets.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation.

The cause of death is pending but police are investigating it as suspicious.

