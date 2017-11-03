× Motorcyclist dies following crash on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Friday morning, November 3rd following a crash on I-43 in the City of Mequon.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:50 a.m. officials were notified of an unoccupied motorcycle laying on its side in the shoulder of southbound I-43, just south of Pioneer Road.

Several cars were reportedly pulled over in the immediate area as well. Subsequent 911 calls revealed that the operator of the motorcycle had been located and CPR was in progress.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon.

Initial investigation reveals that the while southbound on I-43 the motorcycle struck the vehicle in front of it due to some merging slowdowns. A vehicle behind the motorcycle then struck the motorcycle.

The two passenger vehicles involved remained on the scene to speak with investigators. One of the vehicle operators was treated for a sore shoulder.

Names and further details will be released upon the appropriate notifications being made.

Officials say no criminal violations were obvious.