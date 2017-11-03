NEW BERLIN-- In Division 3, defending champions Catholic Memorial headed to undefeated New Berlin Eisenhower. Scoreless at the half, but that changes as Jake Belongia takes the kick off 70 yards. He caps it off with a 1 yard touchdown and a 7-0 Lions lead. That's all the Lions need as their defense shuts out the Crusaders for the first time all season. Mike White with the late interception to secure the win. New Berlin Eisenhower is 12 and 0 for the first time in school history with a level 4 match up next with Whitefish Bay.
New Berlin Eisenhower wins defensive battle with Catholic Memorial
