Oops! Excited iPhone X owner drops his device in front of a FOX6 News camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- It's an iPhone fan's nightmare come true.

The first buyers of the new iPhone X lined up for hours outside the Apple store at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale for the release of the new tech toy on Friday, November 3rd.

FOX6 News had a camera at the store to capture the excitement among the crowds gathered -- and especially those leaving the store with their new iPhone Xs.

Well, one new iPhone X buy was excited to show off his new device, lowered it to our camera and the iPhone X fell out of the box to the concrete sidewalk.

The crowd nearby groaned.

We're sure the owner had a bad feeling in his gut about this mishap. We're not sure how the iPhone X survived the drop.