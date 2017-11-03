× “Person of interest” to be questioned in connection with Somers home invasion

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday, November 3rd that it had a “person of interest” under surveillance in connection with the October 27th home invasion in the Village of Somers.

Officials say the subject(s) under surveillance got into a vehicle and when a traffic stop was initiated, a pursuit ensued and it traveled north into Racine County. The suspect vehicle returned south and was involved in an accident resulting in no injuries near County Highway KR and 22nd Avenue in Kenosha County. The vehicle involved is also being reported as being stolen out of Kenosha County.

BREAKING: A vehicle chase that started on Kenosha’s north side ended in Mt. Pleasant. At least one man was taken into custody @Kenosha_News pic.twitter.com/zEMfZN7w8h — Daniel Gaitan (@dan_gaitan) November 3, 2017

Right now, there are four adults and one child from the suspect vehicle in the process of being transported to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for questioning.

At this point, officials say there are no names being released.