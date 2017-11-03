Raccoon stuck in storm drain gets free with help from city officials

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL — A raccoon — perhaps doing a little too much dumpster diving — paid the price for overeating in a suburban Chicago neighborhood. The chubby raccoon found himself stuck in a storm drain in the City of Zion, Illinois — and it made for a pretty cute photo op!

Police were called in to assist the furry resident on Friday, November 3rd.

According to the City of Zion Police Department, Animal Control Officer R. Knorr and Officer Vaughn were unable to remove him and needed to request help from the public works department.

Police say the department was able to free the raccoon and although exhausted, he was OK.