Rodgers speaks for 1st time since collarbone injury; "Biggest thing right now is range of motion and strength"

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with the media on Friday, November 3rd for the first time since his collarbone injury.

Number 12 spoke at his locker about the possibility he might still be able to suit up at some point later this season.

“First of all I want to be healthy. That’s the most important thing,” Rodgers told reporters. “But if we are healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I’m going to come back. The biggest thing right now is range of motion and strength which won’t ultimately won’t be the issues as we get to the end of the season. It would be the bone healing. But there’s a time-table I believe I can practice in six weeks based on the schedule. So if I’m at a place at that point healing wise and the ability to throw then I’ll be out there and if I’m not I won’t.”

Rodgers was injured when he was hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr on October 15th. His collarbone was broken — and it took 13 screws to put it back into position Rodgers told a national audience when he appeared on the Conan O’Brien show.