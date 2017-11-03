× “This law will help:” Governor Walker signs bill banning synthetic types of fentanyl

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker signed Assembly Bill 335 into law on Friday, November 3rd. The bill cracks down on deadly opioids known as fentanyl analogs.

According to a press release from the Office of Gov. Walker, the bill adds forms of fentanyl to the synthetic opiates category under Schedule I and reorganizes some substances from the general synthetic opiates category to the specific fentanyl analog category.

Under the bill, someone possessing a fentanyl analog is guilty of a Class I felony and someone manufacturing, distributing, or delivering a fentanyl analog is guilty of a Class E felony.

Governor Scott Walker said the following:

“This law will help law enforcement crack down on the distribution, sale, and use of certain types of fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin. I thank the authors Representative Joel Kleefisch and Senator Patrick Testin, along with Representative John Nygren, for their work on this bill.”

The bill passed both the Senate and Assembly on voice votes.