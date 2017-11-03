Whitefish Bay moves on with big second against Greendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY--A Division 3 match up at Whitefish Bay as they host Greendale. The Blue Dukes taking the lead with Jack Lichosik's 29 yard field goal capping off their opening drive. Greendale answers with something bigger, Mitchell Gnadt hits Masaeo Wooden in the flat and he takes it to pay dirt, 7-3 panthers. Whitefish Bay would threaten in the 2nd quarter, but Tanner Sabastion picks off Cade Garcia at the one yard line denying them of a scoring opportunity. But the Blue Dukes score 2 touchdowns in the second half and will move on to level 4 of the playoffs.

GREENDALE 14

WHITEFISH BAY 21

FINAL