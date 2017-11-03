MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Construction update: List of closures that could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
-
Overnight full closures: A look at upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
-
Overnight full closures: List of upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction, closures could impact your commute
-
Construction is picking up: Changes coming to I-94, Zoo Interchange
-
Major milestone: A look at the upcoming changes to the Zoo Interchange
-
Overnight full closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute
-
-
Attention drivers: Changes are coming to the Zoo Interchange
-
Attention drivers: These overnight full closures could impact your commute
-
“We’re very excited:” Major milestone Friday as new I-94 WB lanes open in Zoo Interchange