× Actress Mila Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood monthly in VP Pence’s name

An anonymous monthly donation to Planned Parenthood sent in Vice President Mike Pence’s name is no longer anonymous.

Actress Mila Kunis claimed the recurring donation during an interview with Conan O’Brien. Kunis described it as a form of “peaceful protest” against Pence’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

She says a letter is sent to Pence each month telling him about the donation. It seems that Kunis isn’t the only person to have the idea.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky says it got “thousands of donations” in Pence’s honor roughly two weeks after the 2016 election.