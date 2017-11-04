× Fox Point bank robbery leads to pursuit, crash in Mequon

FOX POINT — A Fox Point bank robbery led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Mequon on Saturday, November 4th. .

According to Fox Point police, officers responded to a report of a hold up at North Shore Bank on Green Tree Road around 11:30 a.m.

Two suspects fled from the bank and were pursued by officers from multiple jurisdictions in the North Shore.

The suspects ended up crashing in the City of Mequon and fled from the vehicle. After a short foot chase, both suspects were apprehended and all the money taken from the bank was recovered at the scene.

The investigation will be investigated by the Fox Point Police Department.

