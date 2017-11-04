Get in the holiday spirit with the 2017 We Energies Cookie Book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get out the baking sheet and fire up the oven it's that time of year again. We Energies is helping people get into the holiday spirit this weekend. How? By releasing their annual Cookie Book!

The book is filled with 31 recipes from bakers, beekeepers, farmers and more. This year’s book is a celebration of Wisconsin products: honey, cranberries, cherries, pumpkin, cheese, and of course, milk and butter.

The We Energies Cookie Book dates back to 1928. Dozens of old editions can be found here.