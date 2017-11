Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Serving up some hearty brunch meals during the cold winter months! Caitlin Cullen and Tiffany Madlock from Tandem join Wake Up with some delicious brunch items form their menu.

About Tandem (website)

Down-to-earth food with fresh-from-the-earth ingredients. A full lunch and dinner menu features many familiar standbys, a seasonal specials menu provides unique and ever-changing offerings, and a 100-year-old wood bar slings drinks to go with your meal!