MILWAUKEE — A woman was pulled from the Milwaukee River early Saturday morning, November 4th.

Just before 1:00 a.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department’s dive team responded to a call near the area of Riverwalk and State Street.

They were able to pull the woman from the water.

There is no word on how she ended up in the water or if any injuries were involved.

