Police: Sen. Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) participates in a discussion about legislation to halt the sale of some weapons to Saudi Arabia at the Center for the National Interest September 19, 2016 in Washington, DC. After the Department of Defense announced the sale of $1.5 billion of arms to Saudi Arabia, Senators Paul, Chris Murphy (D-CT), Al Franken (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT) are attempting to block the sale by using a provision of the Arms Export Control Act of 1976 that "provides for special procedures whereby a senator can force a vote on an arms sale by the president." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon.
The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul’s injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator is “fine.” The statement said Paul was “blindsided” by the assault but she did not provide further details.
Boucher, of Bowling Green, is charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. He is being held at Warren County’s jail on $5,000 bond. An automated phone system at the jail did not provide access to lawyer information for Boucher.