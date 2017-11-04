× The Price is Right LIVE is coming to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One of America’s favorite television game shows is coming to Milwaukee live. The Riverside Theater will host “The Price is Right Live” on Friday, February 2nd.

According to the Pabst Theater, the Price is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car!

Guests will play classic games just like they do on television; from Plinko to Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and of course the Showcase.

The Price is Right Live has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes over the last 14 years.

If you’re a fan of the television show, the live show is just as exciting.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at noon. CLICK HERE for more information.