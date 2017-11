× Wisconsin Badgers are on the road against Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Wisconsin Badgers (8-0) head out to Memorial Stadium to play the Indiana Hoosiers (3-5) Saturday, November 4th. This is the firs time both teams have played against each other since 2013.

The Badgers are the only unbeaten team remaining in the Big Ten Conference.

