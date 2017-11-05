× 1 dead after crashing vehicle into tree in Dodge County; alcohol and speed to be factors

TOWN OF TRENTON — One man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Trenton Sunday morning, November 5th.

At around 3:00 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 151 near County Road C.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 151 when he failed to negotiate a slight curve, entered a ditch and hit a tree. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no other passengers inside the vehicle.

Northbound USH 151 was closed for three hours following the accident.

Assisting at the scene was: Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics, Beaver Dam Police Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.