A look back on Gov. Walker’s 2nd term, as he asks voters for a 3rd

MILWAUKEE — After weeks of hinting, Governor Scott Walker on Sunday, November 5th officially announced his bid for a third term. His second term has been an up and down ride, starting with a brief, failed presidential bid the governor would just as soon forget.

Over 10 weeks in 2015, Governor Walker’s presidential campaign turned from contender to pretender. In Wisconsin, the previously unbeatable governor looked weakened. With three years left in his second term, Walker’s approval rating had sunk into the 30s.

“It was, I guess you’d say, a near death experience from the political point of view. Anybody in the 30s is really done politically, really roasted,” Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee professor said.

In his first public appearance back home, Walker laid out a strategy to rebuild his base in Wisconsin.

“Be there. I think all of us know in relationships, you can say all you want, but the best way to make that case is to be there,” Walker said.

Over the next two years, Walker toured businesses and hosted news conferences at schools. His approval rating in the Marquette University Law School poll slowly crept up. Lee said Walker did it by avoiding the controversial issues his presidential campaign once played up.

“All of the work he did after dropping out of the race for president was to get back to where he was, and he succeeded in doing it,” Lee said.

Now, Governor Walker is faced with a crowded field of Democrats who want to challenge him. To blunt criticism of his past cuts to public schools, Walker signed into law an increase in funding. He wooed Foxconn to Mount Pleasant with $3 billion from taxpayers, a move Democrats see as a giveaway, and an opportunity to attack.

Lee said Walker has one big advantage they won’t — a national fundraising network.

“Right now, I would say Scott Walker has access to a bottomless pit of money. When you look at some of the Democrats, they don’t appear to be in the same ballgame,” Lee said.

The governor’s second term was a rollercoaster ride. Now, he’s asking voters for a third.