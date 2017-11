× Death investigation underway after body found under bridge

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was found under the freeway bridge near 5th and Becher Sunday morning, November 5th.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee police were both called to the scene.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

