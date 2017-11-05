Get in the holiday spirit down at the Racine Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- The holiday season is upon us and everyone is getting in on the festivities including the Racine Zoo! They Zoo will be hosting two holiday events this month: Merry Zoomas and Brunch with Santa!

About Merry Zoomas (website)

We invite you to join us on November 12th from 9AM to 4:30PM for an all-day event. Grab a hot cocoa and cookie, then let the children enjoy creative holiday crafts, fun activities, and snacktivities! There will also be silly photo opportunities for you and your family. Plus so much more! This day will be loaded with holiday fun & cheer for all to enjoy, so bundle up, gather the whole family and head out to the Zoo. We will see you there.

About Brunch with Santa (website)