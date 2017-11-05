“Get them off the streets:” 15 tiny homes open for homeless veterans in Racine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Helping veterans in need. Through the help of local business and residents, 15 homes will be opened for Racine vets. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin announced the grand opening of their James A. Peterson Veteran Village and SC Johnson Community Center.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin's tiny home village (website)

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be constructing a Tiny Home Village within the city of Racine Wisconsin. Our goal is to house homeless veterans while supplying them with all the tools needed to break the cycle of homelessness and help them to once again become productive members of society. Our program is much more than just a shelter for homeless veterans. Our first priority is to get them off the streets and into a comfortable environment. Once that has been done we will be working closely with our veterans to bring all the tools necessary for success to them. Some of those tools will include mental health counseling, AODA counseling, work search, veterans benefit search, financial advice and housing placement.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each veteran will have the opportunity to enroll into a two year transitional living program, during which time we will work with them to recover from their state of homelessness so they may never find themselves in this position again. All residents of our Tiny Home Village will be expected to participate in community service on the grounds and in the community center. The community center will host a full kitchen supplied through our food pantry, showers, bathrooms and a meeting hall. Each individual Tiny Home unit will be furnished and also equipped with a mini fridge, microwave, and compost toilet. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is asking for your help. Together we can and will end veteran homelessness in our area. If you would like to make a donation or learn more about our Tiny Home Village please contact us.