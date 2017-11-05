× Rockford police officer dies following traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford police are investigating after a police officer died Sunday morning, November 5th.

Authorities said around 1:00 a.m. Officer Jaimie Cox made a traffic stop. Shortly after, Cox called for assistance.

Officers responded to the area and found a single-vehicle crash just two blocks away from the initial stop. Cox was found critically injured and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Cox was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rockford police have not released the cause of death but they believe a shooting occurred.

Authorities said a dead person was also located inside the vehicle of the vehicle crash.

The Rockford Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at 779-500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.