Man crashes truck into tree; speed and alcohol believed to be factors

TOWNSHIP OF ELBA — A 28-year-old Columbus man is suffering serious life threatening injuries after crashing into a tree Saturday night, November 4th.

A little after 10:30 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash involving a pickup truck near the area of W12390 Sth 16/60 in the Township of Elba.

Officials said the truck was traveling east on Sth 16/60 when the truck left the road hitting a tree in a front yard.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Columbus Police Department, and DCERT.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.