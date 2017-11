× Man struck by train, wounded along Oakton Avenue in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Village of Pewaukee police said a pedestrian was hurt Sunday, November 5th when he was struck by a train.

Police said the victim is an older man. The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Central Pacific tracks near Oakton Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.