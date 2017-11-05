× Milwaukee Admirals fall to Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Goalie Tom McCollum stopped 33 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday, November 5th at Van Andel Arena.

McCollum stopped 14 shots in the third period to preserve the win, his first of the season.

Milwaukee goalie Matt O’Connor played very well in his second appearance of the season. The Ads goaltender turned aside 36 shots in the loss.

Tyler Moy scored his second goal of the season to give the Ads a 1-0 lead at 16:48 of the second period. Moy corralled a rebound off Griffins goalie Tom McCollum’s pads and sent the puck into the net. Jimmy Oligny and Yakov Trenin picked up the assists on Moy’s tally.

The Griffins tied the game with a power play shot from center ice by defenseman Filip Hronek. Hronek slapped the puck on goal and it knuckled, changed directions and sneaked past O’Connor for the goal at 12:24 of the third frame.

Grand Rapids Tyler Bertuzzi scored the game-winner with a power play marker at 13:49 of the third period.

The Admirals return home Wednesday, November 8th at 10:30 a.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Panther Arena.