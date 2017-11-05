Missing: West Allis police seek 29-year-old man who doesn’t speak English; new to U.S.

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking for a missing 29-year-old man who doesn’t speak English, and isn’t familiar with the Milwaukee area.

Police said Shilong Lin was last seen around Saturday, November 4th near Ohio Street and S. Wollmer Road. Police say he left a home in that area between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Lin is described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 170 pounds — with brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses.

Lin does not suffer from any medical issues and at this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play, police said. However, there’s concern because Lin recently came to the United States, does not speak English and is not overly familiar with the Milwaukee area. Lin was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing adult. It is unknown what type of clothing Lin was wearing when he left the residence. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of Shilong Lin is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.