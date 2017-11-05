× Police: Wisconsin homeowner fires shots at intruder who entered his home

BERLIN — A central Wisconsin homeowner fired shots at an intruder who entered his home on Saturday night, November 4th, police said.

It happened around 7:15 p.m., when police say a white male suspect with short blond hair, wearing gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a black hoodie entered the home.

Shots were then fired by the homeowner — and the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a light blue minivan.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and called this an isolated incident.

A search for the suspect is ongoing.