× 25-year-old man dies after crashing vehicle into tree while fleeing from police

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man died at the hospital Sunday night, November 5th after crashing into a tree while fleeing from Milwaukee police.

The pursuit began around 8:10 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle near 12th Street and Garfield Avenue. This, after officers suspected the occupant of selling drugs.

Police say the driver fled the scene and crashed into a tree in the area of 10th Street and Lindsay Street.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. He was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance after complaining of pain and was pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe the deceased may have ingested drugs during the incident.

The Milwaukee County Investigative Team is conducting the investigation with West Allis Police as the lead agency.