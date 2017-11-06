90-year-old man, 60-year-old man, 57-year-old driver killed in crash involving farm combine

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, November 6th identified three people killed in a crash Friday night, November 3rd involving a farming combine and an SUV.

The combine was operated by a 74-year-old Waterloo woman, who wasn’t hurt in the crash.

The SUV, a Toyota Rav4, was operated by 57-year-old Brian Schantz of Cottage Grove. 90-year-old Ildred Schantz of Honolulu, Hawaii was the front-seat passenger. 60-year-old Alan Schantz of Cottage Grove was the rear passenger. All three were pronounced dead.

The crash happened on County Highway B, about a half-mile west of Stoney Creek Road in the Township of Lake Mills in Dodge County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY